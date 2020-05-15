iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.12. 44,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.16. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.