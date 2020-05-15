iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.70. 2,285,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.16. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

