iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,056 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $57.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

