iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $28,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $58.62. 7,020,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

