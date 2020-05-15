iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Personal Wealth Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 10.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,590,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,059 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54.

