iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,861,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 280,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 94,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 89,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.16. 4,829,071 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

