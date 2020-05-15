iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Trimmed by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.16. 4,829,051 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75.

