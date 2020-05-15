iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,759 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 6.55% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 126,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

