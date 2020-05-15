iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Cut by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,703 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,364,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after buying an additional 10,991,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,986,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,881,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,945. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81.

