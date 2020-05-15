iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 380.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,488.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 210,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

