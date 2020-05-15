iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,479.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

