iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,975,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,616,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,226 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

