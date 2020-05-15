iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,278,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 7,650,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,130. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.