iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.75% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $27,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $113.79. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

