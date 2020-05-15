iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 4,078,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,922. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

