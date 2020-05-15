iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,191 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

