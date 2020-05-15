iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after acquiring an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $124.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

