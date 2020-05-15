iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

