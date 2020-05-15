iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,864 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,071,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after purchasing an additional 741,227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. 1,818,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,033. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.