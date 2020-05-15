iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. The company had a trading volume of 395,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,517. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

