iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,963,000 after acquiring an additional 497,528 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 470,871 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 405,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 430,455 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83.

