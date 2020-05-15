iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Boosted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after purchasing an additional 950,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 498,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,545,000 after buying an additional 182,962 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,042,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,346. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.