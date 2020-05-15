Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Iteris from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Iteris news, CFO Douglas L. Groves bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,574,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 357,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iteris by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 133,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

