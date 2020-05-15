Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,363. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. Analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 542.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

