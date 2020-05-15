Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $55.73. 202,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock worth $1,145,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Itron by 2,944.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

