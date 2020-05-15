ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

ITT stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 999,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,320. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

