Ivanhoe Mines Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

IVN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.72. 513,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,157. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 173.13. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 22.29 and a quick ratio of 22.15.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02.

In other news, Director Robert Martin Friedland acquired 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$161,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,322,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,942,285.90.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

