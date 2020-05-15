IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $0.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.63. 16,438,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.89.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

