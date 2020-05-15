IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 38.46%.

IZEA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,550,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,944. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

