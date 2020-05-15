J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.01. J M Smucker posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in J M Smucker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J M Smucker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,030,000 after buying an additional 66,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

