J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 169,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

