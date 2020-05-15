Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 970,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.