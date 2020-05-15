Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.35. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

