James B. Hawkes Purchases 20,000 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $13.67. 369,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Victory Capital by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.