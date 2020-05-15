James M. Garnett, Jr. Acquires 2,001 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,667. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.78. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

