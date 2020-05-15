James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mountain Road Advisors LLC trimmed its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,796 shares during the quarter. James River Group comprises approximately 10.1% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of James River Group worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in James River Group by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in James River Group by 1,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JRVR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 175,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,905. The stock has a market cap of $873.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

