James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 938.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.47% of James River Group worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 220.7% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 174,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 120,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $29.55 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $873.48 million, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

