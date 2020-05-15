Jarvis+ Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $118,829.78 and approximately $11,411.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.02003833 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00087206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,706,316 tokens. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

