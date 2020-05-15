Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 150,122 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $109.79. 3,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,610. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock valued at $471,855. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

