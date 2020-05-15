JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 474,213 shares during the quarter. JD.Com comprises 5.7% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $390,517,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,911,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after buying an additional 2,934,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,202,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,397,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,840,807. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

