JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 40,397,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,840,807. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.