Jeanna Steele Sells 6,244 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $82,795.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,799.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jeanna Steele sold 333 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $4,375.62.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,376 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $12,205.12.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 488 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $10,291.92.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,458. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

