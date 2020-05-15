Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 177.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of MRUS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 96,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,380. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,775.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 937.6% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,605 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Merus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

