Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CoreSite Realty Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COR. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $126.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,491 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,377,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.