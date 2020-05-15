Jefferies Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,707 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical volume of 514 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 2,821,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

