Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scientific Games Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Scientific Games in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($3.58) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41).

SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of SGMS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,019. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

