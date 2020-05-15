Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scor Se’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Scor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Scor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 51,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

