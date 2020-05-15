Jennison Associates LLC Buys 59,108 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.41% of Acadia Healthcare worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

ACHC opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

