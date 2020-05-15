Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,702,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.99% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

RVNC stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

