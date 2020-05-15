Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440,191 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.